The Pitt County Health Department, in partnership with Pitt County Emergency Management and Vidant Medical Center Center, will begin offering COVID-19 testing on Monday, July 13, 2020 at numerous drive-through community sites in Pitt County. A full testing schedule calendar, with times and locations can be found at www.PittCountyNC.gov/COVIDtesting
Individuals will be tested in their cars; however, walk-up services will be provided if needed.
Funding from the Coronavirus Aid, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) is supporting these testing sites so there is no cost to individuals. Anyone can be tested, but it is preferred that children younger than 2 years of age be tested by their primary healthcare provider.
Appointments are encouraged, but not required, and can be made by calling 252-902-2449. Individuals must bring a photo identification card and will also be required to complete a Consent Form at the testing site prior to being tested.
Pitt County Health Department To Offer Free COVID-19 Testing was originally published on foxync.com