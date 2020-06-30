Charles Jenkins , who will be featured in our virtual Night of Inspiration alongside Hezekiah Walker, Lecrae and Jekalyn Carr on July 2 (get your e-tickets here ), called in to discuss his involvement in the virtual event and what he thinks will & needs to come out of the movement we are currently living in! Listen up top!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Charles Jenkins Talks “Night Of Inspiration” & What This Movement Is Going To Produce [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: