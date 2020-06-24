Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut

There is a shortcut on Siri that iPhone users can download that will automatically record your interaction with the police.

By saying, “Hey Siri, I’m getting pulled over,” the shortcut — which a user must first install themselves — will pause any music that you’re playing, turn down the brightness of your phone, turn on the “Do Not Disturb” mode to block any incoming calls, open up your front-facing camera and start a video recording.

It also sends a message to a predesignated contact, letting them know that you’re being pulled over and where your current location is. Once you stop the recording, it sends a copy of the video to a predesignated contact and gives you the option to send it to your iCloud or Dropbox.

The “Police” shortcut was first created back in 2018….

How to download it There are a few steps you’ll need to do to install the shortcut. Step 1: To set it up, first download the To set it up, first download the “Shortcuts” app on your iPhone. Step 2: Then you have to run another shortcut in the Shortcuts app. If you tap “Gallery” on the bottom right corner, you will see other shortcuts you can run. Step 3: Next, go to settings, and scroll down to “Shortcuts.” Tap it and then toggle the “Allow Untrusted Shortcuts” to on. Step 4: Open : Open this link in Safari to download the “I’m getting pulled over” shortcut. Tap “Get Shortcut.” Step 5: Once it opens, scroll down and tap “Add Untrusted Shortcut.” Step 6: Choose a contact(s) for who you would like to send your location and a copy of the video recording to. Then tap done.

