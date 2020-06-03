CLOSE
Raleigh Under Curfew Again Wednesday Night

For the second straight night, our city experienced multiple protests.  For the second straight night, the protests were peaceful and without the threat of violence.  There were no injuries, no property damage, and no arrests.  We saw differing voices coming together and sharing, listening, and learning.  This is exactly how we begin to build a new way together.

Even with this progress, we cannot relax our focus on keeping our public safe and secure.  As such, I am extending the citywide curfew for an additional night beginning at 8 p.m. this evening and ending at 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Making this decision is incredibly difficult. The call for justice will and must continue. My intent in extending the curfew is to provide safety for those who protest, safety for those who protect us, and safety for all who call Raleigh home.

There is a list of exceptions to the curfew.  For example, those who are travelling to and from work will not be cited for violating the curfew.  For a full list of exemptions to the curfew, please call our hotline at 919-996-2200 or visit our website www.raleighnc.gov.

The time to rebuild our community is now.  I am eager for a time when we can all connect, as people, to share our thoughts and ideas in a constructive way.  I appreciate your patience.  It will take all of us working together to keep us safe and to make the transition to meaningful and positive change.  Together we will find a new way.

Close