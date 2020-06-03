CLOSE
Raleigh Police Fired Flash Bang Devices At Downtown Bar Owner

Tim Lemuel, the owner of the bar Ruby Deluxe in downtown Raleigh, says he was fired upon by Raleigh police officers Sunday night as he and employees sat outside of his location. They said that they were sitting outside to defend the property and to distribute water and medical supplies to protesters.

Lemuel said that when officers approached,”I had my hands where I can see them, and I was shouting I was a business owner.”

A spokesperson for Raleigh police said that the flash bang fired by police officers doesn’t actually contain a projectile.

“People who are civilians coming out to provide medical aid shouldn’t have to wonder if it’s a real bullet or not. (They) shouldn’t be fired on by the police,” Lemuel said. “At any point, they could have walked over and said, ‘Hey, what are you guys doing?’ or ‘We have some concerns about what you’re doing.’”

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3149532" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] We strapped up our boots, pulled back our hair and tied a scarf around our faces as we mobilized to the streets to protest for our Black brother #GeorgeFloyd. Black women are always on the front lines of every major movement and this one is no different. The death of #GeorgeFloyd has sparked outrage around the nation and every race of people have taken to the streets to demand justice in the face of systematic oppression and inequality. The protests evolved into a #BlackLivesMatter rally cry, spawning larger gatherings, riots and looting to raise awareness around the issues Black people face simply being Black. Imagers of protestors being pelted with rubber bullets, pepper-sprayed and tear-gassed, pushed and beaten are reminiscent of the Civil Rights Movement. Black women are a fixture in the images, putting their bodies in danger for the cause. Chanting with the people and confronting oppressors -- unmoved by their heavy gear of fear tactics. See these powerful images of Black women protesting. More Coverage On The Protests: If You Care More About Looting Than The Death Of George Floyd, There’s A Problem Black Boutique Owner Defends Her Store After Its Destroyed Amid Dallas Unrest No, Saucy Santana: You Don’t Need A Makeup Artist & New Clothes To Protest Porsha Williams And Other Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests

 

