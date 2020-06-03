CLOSE
You’re About To Get More Money On Your EBT Card

North Carolina has been approved for the new Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program. This program will provide extra help buying groceries for the families of the more than 800,000 children who normally receive free and reduced lunch at school.

Families will receive approximately $370 in total P-EBT benefits per child, provided over two installments. Families can use the P-EBT benefit to purchase food items at EBT authorized retailers, including most major grocery stores. Unused benefits will rollover month-to-month and must be used within 365 days.

Families do not need to apply for the P-EBT program. P-EBT eligible families currently receiving Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) benefits received an additional benefit on their existing Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card.

P-EBT eligible families not currently enrolled in FNS will be mailed an EBT card in the next few weeks and will receive a letter from NCDHHS in the mail explaining how to activate and use their card.

The new P-EBT program is in addition to other services families may be participating in. As announced previously, all families that receive FNS have received the maximum amount allowed for March and April 2020 for their household size and will receive the maximum amount for May as well. P-EBT benefits are entirely federally funded. North Carolina was the fourth state to receive federal approval to provide P-EBT benefits.

COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments 

Most North Carolinians are eligible for Economic Impact Payments from the federal government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The payments, also commonly referred to as stimulus payments, are automatic for those who filed tax returns in 2018 and 2019 and most seniors and retirees.

Eligible U.S. citizens or permanent residents should use the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool if they:

  • Had gross income that did not exceed $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples) for 2019; or
  • Were not otherwise required to file a federal income tax return for 2019 and didn’t plan to.

You can provide the necessary information to the IRS easily and quickly for no fee using the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool to determine your eligibility and Economic Impact Payment amount.

More questions?

