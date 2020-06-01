Wake County’s Free COVID-19 Testing

Wake County is launching drive-thru COVID-19 testing for at-risk residents. Tests will be administered from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, June 1, through Thursday, June 4, at the Wake County Commons Building parking lot at 4011 Carya Dr. in Raleigh.

Tests are available by appointment and are free to people in the following groups:

Have COVID-like symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and loss of smell;

Those who have been in close contact with a known positive case of COVID-19;

Are healthcare workers or first responders;

Work in high-risk settings like long-term care facilities, correctional facilities or homeless shelters;

Are 65 years old or older;

Have underlying health conditions;

Are a member of a vulnerable or historically marginalized population; or

Are a frontline worker in a setting where social distancing is difficult.

Source: ABC11.com

