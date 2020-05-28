CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

DPS Lauches Summer Meals Plan To Feed Students

Array

Source: WENN / WENN

The Durham community has reached out to help the struggling families with food supplies during the pandemic with the FEAST program .

Now that the program is winding down the public school system will incorporate a program that will continue to support these families in need.

The program launches Monday, June 8 and runs through July 31 with all children 18 and younger allowed to participate.

The summer program will distribute meals at the same 24 sites the FEAST program used.

Distribution sites and schedules will be updated regularly at durhamfeast.org/sites.

Wake County is also planning to start a program to feed children this summer

source:  ABC11.com

Durham FEAST , Durham Public Schools , food distribution

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 2 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 2 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 2 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 2 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 2 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 2 months ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 3 months ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 3 months ago
03.12.20
Close