DPS Lauches Summer Meals Plan To Feed Students

The Durham community has reached out to help the struggling families with food supplies during the pandemic with the FEAST program .

Now that the program is winding down the public school system will incorporate a program that will continue to support these families in need.

The program launches Monday, June 8 and runs through July 31 with all children 18 and younger allowed to participate.

The summer program will distribute meals at the same 24 sites the FEAST program used.

Distribution sites and schedules will be updated regularly at durhamfeast.org/sites.

Wake County is also planning to start a program to feed children this summer

source: ABC11.com

