Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
“Working Mom Wednesday’s” How To Lose The Quarantine – 15

 

melissa wade

Source: radio one / Radio One

Every Wednesday Melissa features topics toward “working moms.”And today we talked about how to get rid of the xtra-lbs. Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne gives us advice on the “Quarantine – 15.”

My guest today is Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne – Physician, Stress Expert, Weight Loss Specialist, Media Health Correspondent, Best-Selling Author, National Speaker….  listen in on the topic discussion:

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne (Dr. Tiffany) is a highly-respected board certified family physician of over years. She is also a stress expert, a Diplomat of the American Board of Obesity Medicine and a Professor at one of America’s prestigious medical universities. As a consummate teacher at heart and a tireless advocate for health and wellness, noticing how stress affects many of her patients, she developed The Institute of Transformational Health & Wellness Inc., in 2015. Through the institute, she conducts a series of trainings and seminars which incorporate holistic principles to help others achieve a state of healthy and whole living- mind, body & spirit. Also, in April 2016 she released her best-selling book, “A Woman’s Guide to De-Stress for Success: 10 Essential Tips to Conquer Stress and Live at Your Best, with a goal of helping women understand the health implications of chronic stress and develop daily strategies to de-stress and achieve optimal health.

 

 

web:  http://www.drtiffanylowepayne.com

social media:  @drlowepayne

clinic #: 919-350-WELL

 

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne , Quarantine 15 , Working Mom Wednesdays

