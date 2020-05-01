Faith Walking: Seek God With Your Whole Heart [VIDEO]

05.01.20
In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell discusses making sure your mind and desires are fixed on God. 

Jeremiah 29:13 –  You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.

