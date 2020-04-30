Da T.R.U.T.H. Debuts New Song, “Never Fail” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Christian rapper Da T.R.U.T.H. called in today to debut a new song from his Chasing Ghosts EP titled, “Never Fail.”

The song, which features Greg Cox, is fitting for today’s time as it speaks to God’s unfailing works amid dry seasons and chaos. Listen up top!

@AliyaFaust, Managing Editor Posted 5 hours ago

