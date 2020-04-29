

Today is Erica Campbell’s birthday and she’s thankful for God, life and people. Taking from 2 Corinthians 4:15, watch her share her story in today’s Faith Walking video above!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“All this is for your benefit, so that the grace that is reaching more and more people may cause thanksgiving to overflow to the glory of God.”

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Faith Walking: Being Grateful For Life [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

@AliyaFaust, Managing Editor Posted 6 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: