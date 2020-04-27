CLOSE
Donations Needed At Inter-Faith Food Shuttle

#MobilizeMondays is an effort to rally folks to help us start the week with our warehouse full of food donations, from which we pack up the 1,000 or so emergency meal boxes that go out each week.

Folks are asked to bring food donations to one of three drop off locations:

  • 1001 Blair Dr. in Raleigh, M-F 8 am to 3 pm and Saturdays 8 am to 12 pm
  • 2300 Dover Farm Rd. (Food Shuttle Farm Stand) in Raleigh, M-F 8 am to 3 pm
  • 2436 S. Miami Blvd. in Durham, 9 am to 3 pm

Follow the Food Shuttle on Facebook and Instagram (@FoodShuttle) as we share the progress on food collection on Mondays.

 

In addition, we invite neighborhoods to organize drives. Designate a leader to organize a central drop off location such as a garage or porch and that designated person can then bring the collected food items to the Food Shuttle.

 

Most Needed Items

 

·   Canned Vegetables with low or no salt/sodium added

·   Canned Fruit in 100% juice or water or light syrup

• Canned Beans

• Dry Beans

• Canned Tuna

• Canned Chicken

• Canned Soup

• Canned Pasta with Meat

• Boxed Macaroni & Cheese

• Ramen Noodles

• Boxed Pasta (1 lb. pkgs.)

• Tomato Sauce

• Peanut Butter

• Rice, any variety

• Whole Grain Cereal

• Oatmeal

• Grits

• Applesauce

• Dried Fruit

• Fruit Cups in 100% juice or water or light syrup

• Raisins

• Granola Bars

• Fruit Pouches

• Microwave Popcorn

• 100% Juice Boxes

 

