If you are in need or know someone who is during this COVID-19 pandemic you are invited to take part in the food distribution at Wake Chapel Church tomorrow. Listen as Melissa talks with Bishop JJ Wilkins Jr. about their partnership and ongoing distribution to those in need.

Partners:

Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC

Lisa Green Marketing

COMMUNITY FOOD DISTRIBUTION

Saturday – April 25th at 9am

Wake Chapel Church – North

4509 Bland Rd. Raleigh, NC 27609

