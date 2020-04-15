“Working Mom Wednesday’s” National Immunization Month

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 04.15.20
Dismiss
California Flu Deaths Rise Sharply In January

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

 

Pediatrician Dr. Maxine Murray joined Melissa today to give us important information on immunizations for our children.

 

Dr Murray has been a pediatrician for over 30 years, working with kids.  She currently practices as part of Duke at Regional Pediatrics – North Durham.

Dr. Murray…

I am a physician trained in allopathic medicine with a growing interest in natural remedies that are safe for children. I would like to provide parents and patients with options that will stimulate the vital force of the body to heal itself without side effects. I enjoyed discovering old and new methods to achieve this goal. My hobbies are power walking, riding my stationary bike, and watching Lifetime movies that allow women to be the heroine. I enjoy going to the movies. My family is my heart, and they allow me to fulfill my goals.

Dr. Maxine Murray , Durham NC , National Immunization Month , Regional Pediatrics

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 5 days ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 2 weeks ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 2 weeks ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 weeks ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 4 weeks ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Close