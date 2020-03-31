CLOSE
CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Source: Telemundo / Telemundo

Tuesday CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said that he has been diagnosed with Covid-19. He said that he is feeling well and will continue to anchor his 9 p.m. “Cuomo Prime Time”show from his home. Cuomo wrote in a message on Twitter “In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” he went on to say, “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath,” he wrote. “I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!” Cuomo added that he is quarantined in his basement and will do his show from home. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: cnn.com

