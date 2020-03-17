CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

{WATCH} Governor Roy Cooper Closing Bars & Restaurants

Illustration of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

Source: WENN/Cover / WENN

Tuesday Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina the closing of restaurants and bars for dining in, but takeout and delivery options will remain.

His latest motion will take effect at 5pm today. At 2pm the Coronavirus Task Force will join Governor Cooper will a briefing that will cover unemployment benefits for the state of North Carolina.

Friday, Governor Roy Cooper called for the remaining schools that were open to close due to a teacher in Fuquay- Varina Elementary that tested positive for the coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO LIVE STREAM  NEWS CONFERENCE

RELATED ARTICLES:

Here’s The List Of Restaurants In The Triangle Offering Takeout/Delivery

Wake County Giving Free Breakfast & Lunch To Students During Coronavirus Pandemic

 

 

{WATCH} Governor Roy Cooper Closing Bars & Restaurants  was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 6 days ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 6 days ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 6 days ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 1 week ago
03.10.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.20
Elizabeth Warren Announcing Her Stand In The Presidential…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 3 weeks ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 3 weeks ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 3 weeks ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 3 weeks ago
02.24.20
Close