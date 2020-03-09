WASHINGTON, March 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Howard University recently hosted alumna Lesli Foster as mistress of ceremonies for the 153rd Charter Day Dinner that took place on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Foster is an award-winning journalist and mainstay of Washington news as a weeknight anchor for WUSA9.

The entertainment for the evening was provided by Grammy Award-winning Vocalist Yolanda Adams.

The annual black-tie Charter Day dinner is Howard’s premier fundraising event.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Yolanda Adams Tapped as Special Guest Performer for Howard University’s Charter Day Dinner was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 15 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: