Yolanda Adams Tapped as Special Guest Performer for Howard University’s Charter Day Dinner

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Howard University recently hosted alumna Lesli Foster as mistress of ceremonies for the 153rd Charter Day Dinner that took place on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Foster is an award-winning journalist and mainstay of Washington news as a weeknight anchor for WUSA9.

The entertainment for the evening was provided by Grammy Award-winning Vocalist Yolanda Adams.

The annual black-tie Charter Day dinner is Howard’s premier fundraising event.

