Last Call Hits # 1 Spot on I Tunes

Last Call whom you may know from the hit song “Victory” has now debuted #1 across all genres of music on I Tunes with new single. “No Greater Love”. What a birthday blessing for Tricray Astwood who is one of the group members. Last Call who was discovered by Apostle Veryl Howard on the beautiful island of Bermuda is signed to Dark Child Records under the musical genius Fred Jerkins.

Fred fell in love with the duo when he saw their philanthropy hearts to raise money for cancer awareness and donate all their proceeds of their concert to the “Bermuda Cancer Society”. Tricray and Adrian lost one of their closest friends and Tricray’s in laws to cancer thus they have seen what a family goes through with this deadly disease. Fred felt they were the missing piece for his new album called “The Healing Project” where the funds were donated from sales to those battling cancer. His project was birthed to help those in need of medical help as a result of loosing his former wife to cancer.

So now after the hit song “Victory” which stayed number one for thirty weeks, Last Call is back with “No Greater Love” being number one in sales on I Tunes. This is indeed a major accomplishment because the debut at number one means they even sold more then secular music. God has truly breathed on this ministry with two guys from an island only twenty one square miles long. Apostle Veryl Howard their manager reminds them that as long as they stay humble, kind and authentic as they are, there is nothing the Lord want do to use them globally with his sound. So look out for Last Call. They may just come to a city near you. For more inquiries of Last Call, contact Faith Management on 910-644-1824.

