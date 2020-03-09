NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The 6th Annual New York City Drone Film Festival will be returning to show the best drone films in the world. The festival will be held July 25-26 at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, NJ. The festival will include a tech expo, drone racing exhibition, drone piloting workshops, filmmaking and drone-centric masterclasses, and the world’s best drone films on the big screen.

“Drones have become the go-to tool for filmmakers to add mind-blowing camera motion and production value to their work,” said Randy Scott Slavin, NYCDFF founder and festival director. “The NYCDFF brings the most impressive filmmakers together from around the world to show their work on the big screen and award their skills and creativity.”

In early 2020, the New York City Drone Film Festival was acquired by AirVuz.com, the premier website for drone video content. To celebrate the acquisition, submissions to the 2020 New York City Drone Film Festival are free when uploaded to AirVuz.com. The submission deadline for the 2020 festival is May 25, 2020.

“We’re thrilled to be able to continue on the tradition that the New York City Film Festival has established,” said Mike Israel, owner and CEO of AirVuz. “With our experience as a drone video hosting platform, we’ve seen how spectacular drones are as a videography tool. We’re excited to help showcase the best drone footage in the world at the world’s best drone film festival.”

The New York City Drone Film Festival is the world’s first event exclusively dedicated to celebrating the art of drone cinematography.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Jaw-Dropping Drone Films Returning to Big Screen in New York was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 13 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: