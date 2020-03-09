NEW RELEASE: “Man From Galilee” Featuring Bishop Rance Allen, Paul Porter, Chris Byrd & True Victory and Introducing DK. DRU

SRT Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Showdown Management is proud to announce the release of DK. DRU’s “Man From Galilee” Featuring Stellar and Grammy nominated Bishop Rance Allen, Quartet legend Paul Porter, veteran producer, songwriter and artist, Chris Byrd & True Victory.

“Man From Galilee” is available now at all digital outlets & streaming services.

D.A. Johnson states. “I’ve had the privilege to have The Incomparable Rance Allen Group as artists in the early 90’s during my tenure at Bellmark Records / Life Records, so having the opportunity to work with Bishop Rance Allen once again, comes full circle and is simply an honor. Bishop Rance Allen’s unique signature vocals on “Man From Galilee” is reminiscent of the timeless performance he delivered on “Something About That Name Jesus” with Kirk Franklin.”

​Bishop Calvin Norton, CEO of Blockbuster Showdown Management, states, “Man From Galilee” is the real deal. This song is simple and packs a powerful message.”

About DK. DRU

DRU is the stage name for contemporary Gospel artist Dr. Norris Andrus Lipsey. Born in Camden, MS and raised in and around Tupelo MS, it was as a member of New Zion MB Church at a young age where he began to discover his singing and song writing abilities. Norris joined the military and while stationed in Germany truly began to develop his love for music learning to play the drums and bass guitar. He also formed different singing groups and performed on many of the talent shows that was featured to the troops in Germany. After the military was completed, Norris discovered that his children too had a talent for singing and music forming the group Norris Lipsey and the Faith Garden Singers. The group was together for over 13 years performing at churches, fairs, festivals, Gospel showcases, and conferences all over the east coast, even performing at BET Soundstage and Atlanta Live. His pursuit of higher education, Norris obtained his Bachelors, Masters, and Doctorate Degrees. Throughout the years, Norris had labored in many areas such as merchandising, import/exports, insurance, sales, real-estate investing, multi-level marketing, music, preaching, substance abuse counseling, and mental health. Norris sought the Lord through prayer and fasting for direction. After years of “waiting on GOD,” GOD impressed upon Norris’ spirit to go back to the music.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

NEW RELEASE: “Man From Galilee” Featuring Bishop Rance Allen, Paul Porter, Chris Byrd & True Victory and Introducing DK. DRU was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 13 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: