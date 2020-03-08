CLOSE
Durham And Wake School Districts Address Coronavirus Concerns

Many area parents are obviously concerned about the coronovirus. Both Wake Public Schools and Durham Public Schools have addressed concerns.

 

 

The Durham County Department of Public Health is working in coordination with the NC Department of Health and Human Services to monitor COVID-19 and provides regular guidance to Durham Public Schools (DPS). DPS has a pandemic response plan, and we are prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to prevent or respond to illness as needed. If significant measures become necessary, we will let you know immediately.

We are sharing resources with all our schools about how to reduce the spread of germs and protect from any respiratory illness. You can help at home, at school, and in the office:

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
  • Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

NCDHHS has issued an update this week on the status of COVID-19 and recommendations for the public. The update can be found here:https://www.ncdhhs.gov/news/press-releases/governor%E2%80%99s-task-force-encourages-north-carolinians-increase-preparedness

NCDHHS has also set up a hotline for public questions or concerns regarding COVID-19, at 1-866-462-3821. For up-to-date information on COVID-19, continue to refer to NCDHHS at https://epi.dph.ncdhhs.gov/cd/diseases/COVID19.html or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/COVID19. For fast facts from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/share-facts-stop-fear.html

 

Durham And Wake School Districts Address Coronavirus Concerns  was originally published on foxync.com

