Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Conquering Our Debt

Today my guest Benita Scott of The Property Shop gave us tips on how to tackle our debt.  Check out facebook live.

Benita Scott is the owner of The Property Shop and has a passion of helping you get into the perfect home for you. The Property Shop is a small boutique firm consisting of an all female staff that works with first time home buyers.

She will help you through your journey from beginning to close.

In order to get started making sure your debt is in order so that you are accepted for the most when it comes to a loan so Benita has plenty of experience when it comes to helping her clients eliminate their debt….

Benita W. Scott   Broker-in-Charge, The Property Shop LLC
photo Phone: (919)803-1123

Mobile: (919)669-2887

Email: benita@propertyshopnc.com

Website: https://www.propertyshopnc.com/

Address: 6209 Rock Quarry Rd Suite 120 Raleigh NC 27610
