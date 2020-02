Meteorologist are saying that sometime later this week we could see SNOW!!!

Reports are that we could see a wintry mix of rain & snow somewhere around Thursday.

Today and Wednesday we will see just rain but as the temperatures fall we could see some snow by Thursday for the Triangle area and places east of the triangle. However with the warm temperature ahead of the front there will be little to no accumulation.

