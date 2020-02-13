After a bit of pressure and some deep reflection, Rapper, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to share a video of himself apologizing to Gayle King. With that apology he also invited the News Anchor and journalist to “sit down and talk’. In his comments he said, “Two wrongs don’t make no right. When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it.” He then directly addressed King.

“So with that being said: Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions… Me being angry at questions that you asked,” said Snoop Dogg. “[I] Overreacted. Should have handled it way different than that. I was raised better than that. So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful.”

He continued, “I didn’t mean for it to be like that. I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn’t here to defend himself. A lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want to let them know that anytime you mess up, it’s OK to fix it, it’s OK to man up and say that you’re wrong. I apologize. Hopefully, we can sit down and talk privately. Have a good day.”

The controversy all started after a video clip emerged showing King asking Leslie during a “CBS This Morning” interview, “It’s been said that [Bryant’s] legacy is complicated because of a sexual assault charge, which was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you as a woman, as a WNBA player?”

The case was later dismissed after Bryant’s 19-year-old accuser refused to testify on Sept. 1, 2004.

SNOOP Dogg Apologizes to Gayle King! was originally published on praiserichmond.com

