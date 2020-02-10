CLOSE
How Many Hours Of Sleep Is Enough For Your Age?

 

This age chart will show you what you need to feel rested.

The National Sleep Foundation discovered, during a two-year study, that most adults need between seven and nine hours of sleep each night.

As our bodies age, the amount of sleep we need changes — so the recommendations vary across a person’s lifetime:

Newborns: 14 to 17 hours

Infants: 12 to 15 hours

Toddlers: 11 to 14 hours

Preschoolers: 10 to 13 hours

Elementary schoolers: 9 to 11 hours

Teenagers: 8 to 10 hours

Young adults to adults: 7 to 9 hours

Older adults: 7 to 8 hours

Source:  Inverse.com

 

