How Many Hours Of Sleep Is Enough For Your Age?

This age chart will show you what you need to feel rested.
The National Sleep Foundation discovered, during a two-year study, that most adults need between seven and nine hours of sleep each night.
As our bodies age, the amount of sleep we need changes — so the recommendations vary across a person’s lifetime:
Newborns: 14 to 17 hours
Infants: 12 to 15 hours
Toddlers: 11 to 14 hours
Preschoolers: 10 to 13 hours
Elementary schoolers: 9 to 11 hours
Teenagers: 8 to 10 hours
Young adults to adults: 7 to 9 hours
Older adults: 7 to 8 hours
Source: Inverse.com
