Baltimore Declares Jan 18th Elijah Cummings Day

Hill

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

 

It’s easy to say that Baltimore has a true love for the late Elijah Cummings and Saturday would have been the Congressman’s 69th birthday.

In his honor, Mayor Jack Young proclaimed January 18, Elijah E. Cummings Day in Baltimore.

Mayor Young said it’s a day for people to stand up for the voiceless members of their community as the late congressman did.

Friday, Mayor Young unveiled a plaque at Courthouse East in his honor.

The courthouse will be renamed Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse

Source: Baltimore CBS local.

 

 

