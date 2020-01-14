CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Stoves Cause High Levels Of CO At Durham Apartments

A blue gas flame on a domestic cooking hob

Source: Jon Gillespie/WENN / WENN

Inspections have revealed that stoves are causing the carbon monoxide issues at McDougald Terrace.  Inspectors found 133 stoves with high levels of CO along with some furnaces and water heaters.

As the issues at McDougald Terrace continue, Durham Housing Authority CEO Anthony Scott discussed that DHA  has spent $485,000 on relocating residents.  This is the second week they have been out of their homes after a voluntary evacuation.

DHA is working to learn how much replacing and repairing those stoves will cost the agency and a timetable for those repairs.

Read more at ABC11.com

Carbon Monoxide , McDougald Terrace , stoves cause evacuations

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
10 items
‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago…
 3 days ago
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 5 days ago
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 5 days ago
01.09.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…
 5 days ago
01.09.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 2 weeks ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 2 weeks ago
12.31.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 3 weeks ago
12.24.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…
 3 weeks ago
12.23.19
Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’…
 4 weeks ago
12.19.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…
 4 weeks ago
12.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close