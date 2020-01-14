Stoves Cause High Levels Of CO At Durham Apartments

Inspections have revealed that stoves are causing the carbon monoxide issues at McDougald Terrace. Inspectors found 133 stoves with high levels of CO along with some furnaces and water heaters.

As the issues at McDougald Terrace continue, Durham Housing Authority CEO Anthony Scott discussed that DHA has spent $485,000 on relocating residents. This is the second week they have been out of their homes after a voluntary evacuation.

DHA is working to learn how much replacing and repairing those stoves will cost the agency and a timetable for those repairs.

