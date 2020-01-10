J. Cole Spotted In Fayetteville For Commercial

Award winning rapper and Fayetteville native, J. Cole was spotted in his hometown shooting a commercial on Thursday.

Reports are that J. Cole was recording a PUMA commercial on the basketballs courts near Walker-Spivey Elementary School on Fisher St.

The Fayetteville-native regularly gives back to the community through a nonprofit titled the Dreamville Foundation.

In December, the award-winning rapper announced that Dreamville Festival will be returning to Raleigh in April.

Read more at ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: