J. Cole Spotted In Fayetteville For Commercial

Dreamville Festival 2019

Source: Chynna Keys – @madenchynna / Dreamville Festival

Award winning rapper and Fayetteville native, J. Cole was spotted in his hometown shooting a commercial on Thursday.

Reports are that J. Cole was recording a PUMA commercial on the basketballs courts near Walker-Spivey Elementary School on Fisher St.

The Fayetteville-native regularly gives back to the community through a nonprofit titled the Dreamville Foundation.

In December, the award-winning rapper announced that Dreamville Festival will be returning to Raleigh in April.

