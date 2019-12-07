Ask The Medical Expert – Brought To You By Dr. Enchanta Jenkins
This Week: Maintaining Good Mental Health
Dr. EJ is a board-certified medical doctor (OBGYN), a native of North Carolina and veteran after retiring with 20 years of service to the US Navy. She specializes in women’s health and primary care. Dr. EJ is on a mission to help improve the health care of people in our community.
Last Week: How to Save With Your Health Insurance: Open Enrollment November 1st – December 15th
Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!
the Latest Entertainment News:Follow @TheLightNC
Latest…
- Ask The Medical Expert: Maintaining Good Mental Health
- Taraji (And Her Fro) Slay SELF Cover; Talks Menopause, Mental Health & Jussie
- Town Of Wake Forest Cancels Christmas Parade Out Of Fear Of Violence
- Check Out These Trailers For Some Of The Most Highly-Anticipated Upcoming Movies
- Ayanna Pressley’s New Bill Aims To Stop Racist School-To-Prison Pipeline
- 6 Surprisingly Fun Things To Do When Spending The Holidays Alone
- Could Your Permanent Hair Dye Increase Your Risk Of Developing Breast Cancer?
- Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Is Finally Online For Every Little Black Girl To See!
- Nancy Pelosi Responds With Religion To Reporter Who Asked If She ‘Hates’ Trump [VIDEO]
- GRIFF’s Prayer For Christmas Gifts [VIDEO]
Also On The Light 103.9 FM: