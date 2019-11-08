Tia Lavon With Luther Barnes, Todd Galberth, Michael George, James Fortune, Pastor Shirley Caesar, & More

Tia LaVon backstage at the 2019 Lamplighter Awards with Luther Barnes, Todd Galberth, Michael George, James Fortune, Cousin Kera, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Efinance Shirley Caesar Music Outreach Award Winner Kim Person and Healing Intervention Health Outreach Award Winner Mr. Mangum.

Lamplighter Awards 2019:

