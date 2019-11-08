CLOSE
Lamplighter Awards 2019
Lamplighter Awards 2019

Tia Lavon With Luther Barnes, Todd Galberth, Michael George, James Fortune, Pastor Shirley Caesar, & More

The Lamplighter Awards 2019

Source: Victoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

Tia LaVon backstage at the 2019 Lamplighter Awards with Luther Barnes, Todd Galberth, Michael George, James Fortune, Cousin Kera, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Efinance Shirley Caesar Music Outreach Award Winner Kim Person and Healing Intervention Health Outreach Award Winner Mr. Mangum.

Lamplighter Awards 2019:

Be Be Winans Featuring Korean Soul Lamplighter Awards 2019

Lamplighter Winner Gets Recognition On ABC11 News

2019 Lamplighter Awards: The Blue Cross BlueShield Of North Carolina Blue Carpet

2019 Lamplighter Awards: Performances

2019 Lamplighter Awards Winners, Backstage, & More

Cousin Kera , James Fortune , Luther Barnes , Michael George , Pastor Shirley Caesar , Todd Galberth

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
