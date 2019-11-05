CLOSE
Daphne Maxwell Reid Reflects On Her Role In ‘Harriet’ & Shooting In Virginia

Daphne Maxwell Reid is a part of television history. Best known for her role as Vivian “Aunt Viv” Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Reid was a part of one of the most energetic and lucrative ensembles in American entertainment.

An actress on both stage and screen her career remains steadfast. Reid can be currently seen in the highly anticipated film, Harriet. The epic biopic tells the story of abolitionist and Underground Railroad chieftain, Harriet Tubman.

Reid dropped by Praise 104.7 to catch up with her friend Sheilah Belle, “The Belle” and to tell her about her new role.

Shot in Virginia, where Reid is a current resident, she describes the film as, “the most gorgeously cinematic thing I have ever seen. It was just beautiful.”

Harriet Tubman is in theaters today (Nov 1).

 

[caption id="attachment_3053740" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Focus Feature Films / Harriet[/caption] We’ve read about Harriet Tubman’s inspirational story in history books and now her triumphant tale is coming to the big screen. Cynthia Erivo will star as the iconic freedom fighter in the upcoming film Harriet. According to the press release, Harriet will chronicle “her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity” as she “freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.” Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters star in the heroic film  See the trailer and what #BlackTwitter is saying about it, below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GqoEs4cG6Uw

Daphne Maxwell Reid Reflects On Her Role In ‘Harriet’ & Shooting In Virginia  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

