Full House Vote On Thursday To Formalize Impeachment Probe Announced By Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Monday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced to her congressional colleagues that a full House floor vote would be held on Thursday to formalize the ongoing, existing investigation that is currently being conducted by our committees as part of this impeachment inquiry.

Pelosi also said “This is a resolution on how to proceed in the committee,” “This resolution gives us more opportunity in the committee, spells out protection of the rights for the president and his counsel. They should welcome this.” Read more in the link below.

