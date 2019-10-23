Body Of Missing 3Yr Old Found

3yr old Kamille McKinney “Cupcake” vanished while outside a birthday party on Oct. 12. Video revealed that the toddler was abducted.

On Tuesday the body of 3yr old “Cupcake” – Kamille McKinney was retrieved from a trash bin in a landfill.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said they had been watching garbage deposits from a certain part of the city during the week that Kamille went missing.

Smith said police were obtaining murder warrants against two people previously identified as persons of interest in the case, 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown.

It wasn’t clear how long the child might have been dead. Mayor Randall Woodfin said the girl’s parents were experiencing “unimaginable” pain.

Source: ABC11.com

