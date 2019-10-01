CLOSE
The 4th Escaped Ohio Inmate Has Besn Caught In Durham

According to a news release from the Gallia County, Ohio sheriff Department the 4th inmate who escaped from an Ohio jail was captured in Durham Monday afternoon.

Lawrence Lee III was the fourth inmate found after three others that include Christopher Clemente, Brynn Martin and Troy McDaniel, Jr. were caught early Monday morning in Cary. Lee was spotted near a Family Dollar Store at 900 Bacon St. in Durham. A K9 track led police to a wooded area near Hearthside Street where Lee was taken into custody.

The  four inmates escaped from the Gallia County Jail Sunday morning after authorities said they overpowered two female guards with a homemade weapon.  Lee was being held at the Gallia County Jail on charges of felony identity fraud, misdemeanor obstructing official business and misdemeanor assault.

A Cary spokesperson said that police received a call around 2 a.m. from North Carolina State Highway Patrol saying that the four fugitives were believed to be in the area. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

 

 

