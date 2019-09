House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says “No one is above the law” as she launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The probe will focus on whether the President misused is power by asking a foreign government to investigate his Democratic competitor Joe Biden. Pelosi said such actions would mark a “betrayal of his oath of office.”

Read more about the impeachment inquiry at WRAL.com (source).

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: