CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Deception From NC Republicans Override Veto

My Vote My Vision Super Tuesday 2016

Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Staff

In a surprise vote, the House overrode Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the state budget in an early morning session Wednesday.

The North Carolina House of Representatives held a surprise emergency session on September 11 and voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the General Assembly’s proposed budget.

Democrats said they were lied to and specifically told no vote would happen Wednesday morning. Instead, Republicans held a vote with 64 of the 120 members of the House present. The vote ended up being 55-9 with the nine present Democrats voting against the override and vehemently objecting to the vote taking place.

Gov. Cooper blasts the move saying, “For a decade, this Republican legislature elected by unconstitutional means has used tricks and bullying to starve our public schools and deny healthcare to half-a-million working North Carolinians,” Cooper said at a news conference. “They used lies, bribes and illegal districts because their policies damage our state and can’t pass on their own merit. Today, on the 18th anniversary of 9-11, while the state was honoring first responders, Republicans called a deceptive surprise override of my budget veto.”

Source: ABC11.com

 

Gpv. Roy Cooper , NC , North Carolina House of Representatives

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
World Trade Center Attacked
HBO 9/11 Documentary Airs Tonight
 18 hours ago
09.11.19
Akili McDowell Of ‘David Makes Man’ Discusses His…
 6 days ago
09.06.19
Fight At An Alabama High School Football Game…
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Coco Gauff’s US Open Run Comes To An…
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Traffic Stop Turns Into Shooting Spree, 5 Dead
 2 weeks ago
08.31.19
Hurricane Dorian Strengthens To Category 3 Storm
 2 weeks ago
08.30.19
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 1 month ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 1 month ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 1 month ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 1 month ago
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close