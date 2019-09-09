CLOSE
Trump Will Rally In Fayetteville Today

 

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Holds Rally In Ashburn, Virginia

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

President Donald Trump will rally at the Crown Expo Center on Monday.  The Keep America Great rally will take center stage inside the Expo Center, which can accommodate 7,000 people.

Trump’s visit is triggered by his support of Congressional candidate Dan Bishop as voters in NC head to the polls for a special election in the controversial race.

The North Carolina Board of Elections ordered a new election back in February after an investigation found evidence of fraud in the race.

