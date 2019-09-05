‘Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus’ Tour is Set

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Today global media leader Oprah Winfrey announced her first national arena tour in five years, Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus. Presented by WW – Weight Watchers Reimagined – Oprah will bring a full day wellness event to nine U.S. cities beginning January 2020. Joined by high profile guests, Oprah will help motivate audiences across the country to make 2020 the year of renewal and celebrate all we are meant to be.

On each stop, attendees will spend the day with Oprah as she shares the personal ups and downs of her wellness journey and guides them to develop their own 2020 action plan through motivating conversations, the latest in wellness research and insightful interactive workbook exercises. Every city will feature a different lineup of high-profile guests, electrifying experiences and invigorating talks as well as highlight inspiring individuals who took charge of their lives and created lasting change. Each tour stop will also feature a signature Oprah interview as she sits down for an intimate one-on-one conversation with some of the biggest celebrities, headline-makers and game-changers.

