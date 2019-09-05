CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus’ Tour is Set

Opening Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culture

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Today global media leader Oprah Winfrey announced her first national arena tour in five years, Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus. Presented by WW – Weight Watchers Reimagined – Oprah will bring a full day wellness event to nine U.S. cities beginning January 2020. Joined by high profile guests, Oprah will help motivate audiences across the country to make 2020 the year of renewal and celebrate all we are meant to be.

On each stop, attendees will spend the day with Oprah as she shares the personal ups and downs of her wellness journey and guides them to develop their own 2020 action plan through motivating conversations, the latest in wellness research and insightful interactive workbook exercises.  Every city will feature a different lineup of high-profile guests, electrifying experiences and invigorating talks as well as highlight inspiring individuals who took charge of their lives and created lasting change.  Each tour stop will also feature a signature Oprah interview as she sits down for an intimate one-on-one conversation with some of the biggest celebrities, headline-makers and game-changers.

Coutesy of www.thebellereport.com

‘Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus’ Tour is Set was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Fight At An Alabama High School Football Game…
 5 days ago
08.31.19
Coco Gauff’s US Open Run Comes To An…
 5 days ago
08.31.19
Traffic Stop Turns Into Shooting Spree, 5 Dead
 5 days ago
08.31.19
Hurricane Dorian Strengthens To Category 3 Storm
 6 days ago
08.30.19
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 4 weeks ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 1 month ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 1 month ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 1 month ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 1 month ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 1 month ago
07.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close