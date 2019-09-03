CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

How NC Is Preparing In Anticipation Of Hurricane Dorian

Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]

Source: Quonesha Jones / Quonesha Jones

Ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian, Gov. Cooper is urging residents to start preparing now for the storm. In the meantime NC is making some changes from lessons learned from Florence.

“The preparations you make now could save your life later,” Cooper said. “Please make sure your family is prepared and include your pets in your plans.”

While Dorian is not expected at this point to bring the massive flooding that Florence brought last year, officials say lessons learned from Florence and Matthew have led to changes in how the state is preparing for such natural disasters.

One big difference this year is that the state has added 46 new swift water boats. The crews who will use them are already trained and in place for search-and-rescue efforts if needed throughout the eastern part of the state.

Another change made after last year’s storms include adding more shelters in more places and having them open earlier.

Source:  WRAL.com

Hurricane Dorian , NC , storm preparations

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Fight At An Alabama High School Football Game…
 3 days ago
08.31.19
Coco Gauff’s US Open Run Comes To An…
 3 days ago
08.31.19
Traffic Stop Turns Into Shooting Spree, 5 Dead
 3 days ago
08.31.19
Hurricane Dorian Strengthens To Category 3 Storm
 4 days ago
08.30.19
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 4 weeks ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 4 weeks ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 4 weeks ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 1 month ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 1 month ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 1 month ago
07.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close