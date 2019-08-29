CLOSE
NC State Fair Announces Concert Line Up

Get ready for the 2019 NC State Fair Oct 17-27th at the fair grounds in Raleigh.  Tickets are on sale now and musical guest have been announced.

Saxophonist Branford Marsalis, a Durham resident and international star, will be among the headline attractions for the fair’s 2019 Homegrown Music Festival.

In addition to the Branford Marsalis Quartet on Oct. 21, the fair’s other primary Dorton Arena main-stage headliners will be:

  • Natural Wonder, a Stevie Wonder tribute act, on opening night Oct. 17.
  • The Embers featuring Craig Woolard, one of the biggest and most venerable names in beach music, on Oct. 18.
  • Charlie Daniels Band, fronted by the Wilmington-born country star, on Oct. 22.
  • Pure Prairie League, the popular 1970s country-rock band featuring Pinehurst resident Craig Fuller, on Oct. 23.
  • American Aquarium, a rising Americana band from Raleigh, on Oct. 24.

Admission to all of these concerts is free with paid admission to the State Fair.

Source:  WRAL.com

 

