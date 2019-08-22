9Yr Old Zion Person Funeral Set For Tuesday

According to the obituary of 9yr old Zion Person, his funeral is scheduled for Tuesday in Raleigh.

The 9yr old was killed Sunday night when the vehicle he was traveling in was riddled with bullets near Duke St. and Leon St. in Durham.

Durham police are still trying to figure out who was responsible for the shooting that killed a 9-year-old boy while he was on the way to get snow cones with his family Sunday night.

Zion’s aunt Danyell Ragland told ABC11 that five children — as young as 3 — were in the car at the time of the shooting. They were on their way to Pelican’s SnoBalls to get snow cones.

Anyone with information about who may be responsible for the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Source: ABC11.com

