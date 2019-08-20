CLOSE
Is Your Child Interested In Running Cross Country?

Is your child interested in running? The Raleigh Rockets Cross Country program has expanded to Millbrook Exchange Community Center this fall. This program will introduce young athletes to age appropriate long distance running and endurance development. The program combines technical development and fundamental techniques with a major focus on fun! We want to inspire athletes to have a life-long love for running and being active!

Practices will be held Wednesdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m. starting Sept. 4. The registration fee is $25.

How do I register?

Register online via RecLink using the unique barcode #248845.

For more information, contact

  • Millbrook Exchange Park, 919-996-4156
