CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Hillside’s World Famous Drama Teacher Is Postponing Retirement, Here’s Why

NC Education Lottery

Source: NC Education Lottery / NC Education Lottery

Wendell Tabb is the world-famous drama teacher at Hillside High School in Durham. He was supposed to retire at the of this school yet, he is postponing his retirement due do several issues with the Durham Public School System.

Tabb did an interview with the Independent Weekly In the interview, Tabb said that the school system made him work overtime without getting paid. Plus, they allowed other schools to have assistants in their drama department that they wouldn’t allow in Hillside’s drama department. In 2017, he filed a lawsuit (which went to mediation on August 15th) alleges that in addition to serving as director of Hillside’s drama department, Tabb also functioned as an unofficial, unpaid technical director, with a workload that included hanging lights, creating sound designs, and building sets. WOW, that’s a lot! While Tabb was doing all of this, other high school theater departments at Riverside, Jordan, and Durham School of the Arts (DSA) have all had technical directors since the 2005–06 school year! And yes, the directors of the other drama departments are white. Hillside’s student population is predominately  African American.

Hillside is one of the only predominately African American high schools left in the state. During the 2016-2017 school year, Hillside was about 79% African American while Jordan was 41%, Riverside was 44% and DSA was 36%. DSA is a magnet school.

The community is getting more involved with trying to fix the corruption. There is a school board meeting Thursday, August 22nd from 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM at the DPS building, 511 Cleveland St Durham, NC. If you would like to speak at the meeting, you have to sign up between 5:30PM and 6:00PM.

 

Hillside’s World Famous Drama Teacher Is Postponing Retirement, Here’s Why was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Videos
Latest
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 2 weeks ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 2 weeks ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 2 weeks ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 3 weeks ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 weeks ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 4 weeks ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 4 weeks ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 month ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 month ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close