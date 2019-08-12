Toddler Left In Running Car Abducted In High Point

High Point police are searching for 1 yr old Legend Masir Goodwine, who was abducted when the vehicle he was in was stolen Sunday night.

Legend has light brown skin and was last seen wearing an orange tank top with a Ninja Turtle blanket. He is about 24 inches tall and weighs 20 pounds.

Police described the man that took Legend as a black man with black hair and brown eyes who was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a gray hat.

The pair was last seen in a gold Acura TL four-door sedan traveling southbound from 1100 S. Main St. in High Point. The vehicle has NC License plate FES-4626 and may have front-end damage.

Anyone with information that could help located the young boy is asked to call 911 or High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224.

Source: ABC11.com

