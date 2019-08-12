Simone Biles Stuns Crowd With A Historic Triple-Double

Simone Biles won her sixth all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Sunday and stunning the crowd with a historic clean triple-double in floor exercise.

Why it matters: The 4-time Olympic gold medalist is the first female athlete to land a triple double in competition on the floor — and she’s the first woman in almost 70 years to win 6 U.S. titles, per USA Gymnastics. Biles is clearly in peak form ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

