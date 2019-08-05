Bless Somebody Else, The New Album From Gospel Legend Kurt Carr Debuts at #2 On Gospel Albums Charts

Nashville, TN (July 31, 2019) – Bless Somebody Else (Kurt Carr Gospel/RCA Inspiration), the newly-released album from Gospel legend Kurt Carr, makes its debut at #2 on the Gospel albums consumption charts, debuting at #2 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart and Soundscan’s Current Gospel Albums chart. Accolades have continued to pour in for the latest album from the two-time GRAMMY® nominated, award-winning Stellar Honors Hall of Fame trailblazing artist, songwriter, and producer, with widespread praise of its sixteen tracks for its stirring message and robust, unforgettable sounds that have remained a signature of his impressive anthems in his three-decade career.

Featuring an upbeat rhythmic mix, a dash of good humor, and an optimistic outlook to encourage us to be a blessing to others, among the album’s standout songs that fans have been applauding include “With Thanksgiving,” “Grace Brought Me Back/Love Lifted Me” feat. Le’Andria Johnson, “I Got Back Up” feat. B. Slade, “Blessing After Blessing,” “Something Big, Something Marvelous” along with the title track “Bless Somebody Else (Dorothy’s Song).” The lead single from the album, “Bless Somebody Else (Dorothy’s Song)” – with Carr leading The Kurt Carr Singers and an all-star blend of voices – also continues to rise up the Gospel radio charts. Carr is traveling the country in a run of appearances and performances for the album, including recent appearances on TV One’s “Sister Circle,” “Good Day Atlanta,” the “Rick and Sasha” show, the “KD Bowe Show,” Maurette Brown Clark’s “Sound of Praise,” a performance at the Word of Faith Family Cathedral in Atlanta, and more, and will be performing at two upcoming Sunday services at the Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York on Sunday August 11th.

