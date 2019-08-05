Rev. Canon Leonard Hamlin, Sr. Shares Why Faith Leaders Are Speaking Out At The Washington National Cathedral

Radio One Exclusive
| 08.05.19
Dismiss
Rev. Dr. Leonard Hamlin

Source: WPRS / Praise 104.1

The Washington National Cathedral began to trend on social media when three faith leaders who serve at the Washington National Cathedral, Rev. Mariann Budde, Rev. Randolph Hollerinth and Rev. Kelly Douglas wrote an article addressing the American people, titled Have We No Decency? A Response to President Trump.

This article is in response to recent comments made against Black Lawmakers in Congress and also the hateful dialog to their constituents in Baltimore.

They said, “As faith leaders who serve at the Washington National Cathedral we feel compelled to ask: after two years of President Trump’s words and actions, when will Americans have enough?”  They said, words matter, and Mr Trump’s words are dangerous.  Someone can react to his words in a dangerous way.  They continued, the time for silence is over!  What will it take for us to say with one voice, we’ve had enough.  The question is less about the president’s sense of decency, but of ours.

Today, Cheryl Jackson spoke with the Canon Missioner of the Washington National Cathedral, Rev. Canon Leonard Hamlin, Sr.  He gave clear dialogue as to why faith leaders felt like now was the time to speak out and what they hope would happen as a result.  Check out the full interview above.

 

To see the full editorial log on to https://cathedral.org/have-we-no-decency-a-response-to-president-trump.html

Rev. Canon Leonard Hamlin, Sr. Shares Why Faith Leaders Are Speaking Out At The Washington National Cathedral was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 5 days ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 6 days ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 1 week ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 1 week ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 2 weeks ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 3 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close