“Working Mom Wednesday’s” How To Protect Your Money

Today my guest Kera Hansil “cousin Kera” gave us advise on how to protect our money, how to recognize credit pitfalls and more….

Listen in as she talks with Melissa about how Working Moms can make it work for us.

WORKING MOM WEDNESDAY PRESENTED BY BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS.

Kera Hansil

Cousin Kera

With over 25 years of experience in the Automotive Industry, Kera Hansil is the founder of eFinance Resources LLC in Durham NC and Scores Up Now LLC. She attended Virginia Union University in Richmond VA for Psychology and instead of pursuing a career with children, she moved to the Washington DC area and began a career in the Automotive Industry. She started off in sales during the early 90’s when it was unconventional to have a female salesperson. In the late 90’s she was introduced to finance and was disheartened by the number of people that attempted to buy vehicles that did not have the credit, or ultimately did not understand how to achieve the credit score needed to buy a vehicle, or even a home. Many dealerships took advantage of customers and her focus changed to financial literacy.

In 2003 she was hired with The Hendrick Automotive Group in Woodbridge VA and began to make an impact by educating buyers on the credit process and achieving higher scores. Workshops and seminars were the way to give back to the community and promote education to those who needed it. Upon moving to North Carolina where she continued to work for Hendrick under Performance Auto Mall in Chapel Hill as a Special Finance Manager. In 2010 she established a relationship with the Triangle Area of Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill as “Cousin Kera” and began to get customers the loans they needed to get back on track.

In 2014 eFinance Resources was launched and she is now an Independent Finance Manager. eFinance Resources is a new concept offering loans to help customers at various dealerships get the vehicle they want and get the respect and attention they should in the car purchasing experience. In 2016 Scores Up Now was established to offer ongoing credit coaching with a focus on budget to increase credit scores the right way.

Currently she is an Instructor for The River Wealth Institute to educate on the topics of Credit Scores and Car Buying. Through social media a weekly chat has been established with the tag line ASK COUSIN KERA and information has been shared in the attempt to keep her audience informed and current with all topics that concern the average consumer.

919-275-5372

kera@efinanceresources.com

http://www.cousinkera.com

