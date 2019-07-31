Raleigh Woman Charged With Leaving Kids W/H Accused Molester Held On $3M Bond

According to court documents a Raleigh woman has been arrested and is facing charges after she did nothing to protect children from a man who had allegedly engaged in sex acts with the minors.

According to the arrest warrant 43-ear-old Claudia Cruz-Platero was being held Tuesday at the Wake County jail in lieu of a $3 million bond. Cruz-Platero is facing several felony charges including aiding and abetting a man in the statutory sexual offense of a child. She was arrested Monday and ordered to not have any contact with the children if she is able to post the bond.

SOURCE: wral.com

