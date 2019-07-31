CLOSE
Raleigh Woman Charged With Leaving Kids W/H Accused Molester Held On $3M Bond

According to court documents a Raleigh woman has been arrested and is facing charges after she did nothing to protect children from a man who had allegedly engaged in sex acts with the minors.

According to the arrest warrant 43-ear-old Claudia Cruz-Platero was being held Tuesday at the Wake County jail in lieu of a $3 million bond. Cruz-Platero is facing several felony charges including aiding and abetting a man in the statutory sexual offense of a child. She was arrested Monday and ordered to not have any contact with the children if she is able to post the bond.

Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: wral.com

